First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms Monday, much needed cool down ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front tracks in Monday, allowing for a much needed cool down for much of the work week. But first, one more warm day on tap with chances for rain showers throughout Monday.

Hazy skies to start the morning off, thick at times (WSAW)

Poor air quality continues Monday morning. Wildfire smoke causing some thick haze over North Central Wisconsin due to fires in Eastern Canada. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until 8 AM Monday. Those with health challenges or breathing difficulties may not want to spend too much time outside through Monday morning, along with young children and older adults limiting time outdoors.

Air quality advisory in effect through 8 AM Monday (WSAW)

Starting the morning off with thick haze for North Central Wisconsin, causing reduced visibilities. Ahead of a cold front sitting over the upper pensiula, some scattered rain falling ahead of the front over Northern Wisconsin.

Clouds along with some sunshine Tuesday. (WSAW)

Some scattered rain could track through Central Wisconsin during the morning hours, with additional rounds for scattered showers and a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will remain warm, in the low 80s, but begin to cool down to the 70s by the late afternoon hours as the front passes through.

Scattered showers, maybe a storm Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

Highs will be cooler starting Tuesday, likely remaining cool through the end of the work week. Some clouds Tuesday morning with a possible stray shower possible, but mostly sunny skies will return for much of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with readings topping out in the mid 70s on both days. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will cool down starting Tuesday through the end of the week, sitting near normal in the 70s (WSAW)

Next chance for rain may not appear until the end of the week. The upcoming weekend could feartuerescattered showers and storms are possible Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 70s. A fair amount of sun on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

