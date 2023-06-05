News and First Alert Weather App
DNR issues air quality advisory for several counties

Rib Mountain skycam on June 5, 2023
Rib Mountain skycam on June 5, 2023(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory until Tuesday at midnight for many counties in the state.

The counties affected include: Adams, Barron, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

The alert was issued due to smoke from wildfire in Quebec.

The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the advisory area.

In general, the lowest PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis/St Paul to Ironwood, Michigan line and north of a Dubuque, Iowa to Green Bay line.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

