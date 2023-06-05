Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Fiserv Forum on October 8

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the top comedic voices of his generation, achieving success on TV and film as well as on stage, Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is coming to Fiserv Forum on October 8.

Presales will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. General on-sale starts Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at FiservForum.com. For more information, visit BillBurr.com/Tour.

Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

In upcoming roles, Bill will voice a starring role in Adam Sandler’s animated Netflix film, Leo, premiering November 22. Miramax and Bill’s All Things Comedy are producing the film, Old Dads, which Bill co-wrote, directed, and will star in alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine.

In 2022, Bill premiered the Netflix special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks, which was shot in Oct. 2021 at the legendary venue. He also hosted the Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill.

Bill was nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award for his album, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, and nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his Roku Channel series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass, which is free to stream online. His animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, stars Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell and premiered its fifth and final season on Thanksgiving Day in 2021.

Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 10, 2020; made a guest appearance as Coach Bobson in episode seven of the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs; stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island; and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy; and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.

This event will be a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

For more information, visit Bill’s website and follow Bill on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.