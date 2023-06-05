Boys and Girls Club Wausau summer programming kicks off

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the first day of summer break for students on Monday, and the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau’s summer programming is underway.

The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has programs for kids grades sixth through 12th, and those in third through fifth grade. Staff have also planned a few field trips, like swimming and golfing. plus, they get breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Staff said it’s a fun way for kids to spend time during summer break.

“It provides a place where kids can come and feel safe and feel welcome and be able to be themselves and just have fun and try new things and make new friends as well,” said Dina Kilinski, Events and Marketing Director for Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

The club is open Monday-Friday from 6:45 a.m-5:30 p.m. The best part of joining the club this summer is that it’s affordable. Including the membership fee, it’s less than $60 all summer. Registration is still open for the program.

