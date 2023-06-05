News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Boys and Girls Club Wausau summer programming kicks off

The Wausau Boys and Girls Club Summer Programming kicks off Monday morning.
The Wausau Boys and Girls Club Summer Programming kicks off Monday morning.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the first day of summer break for students on Monday, and the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau’s summer programming is underway.

The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has programs for kids grades sixth through 12th, and those in third through fifth grade. Staff have also planned a few field trips, like swimming and golfing. plus, they get breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Staff said it’s a fun way for kids to spend time during summer break.

“It provides a place where kids can come and feel safe and feel welcome and be able to be themselves and just have fun and try new things and make new friends as well,” said Dina Kilinski, Events and Marketing Director for Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

The club is open Monday-Friday from 6:45 a.m-5:30 p.m. The best part of joining the club this summer is that it’s affordable. Including the membership fee, it’s less than $60 all summer. Registration is still open for the program.

For more information on the program Click Here

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Antigo man in custody following hostage situation overnight, kids safe
Hazy due to wildfire smoke Sunday night.
First Alert Weather: Hazy into Monday morning, not as hot this week
Marathon County Hunger Coalition's Farm to Family Program
Farm to Family Program provides fresh produce to families in need
Chequamegon's Autumn Michalski hoisting a second place D3 state title.
Handful of repeat winners highlight day two of State Track & Field
Jane on a motorcycle.
Wausau woman celebrates 81st birthday with first motorcycle ride

Latest News

Making Roadtrip Snacks interview - 06.05.2023
Avoiding Storm Damage Scammers interview - 06.05.2023
Blippi tour coming to Appleton this fall
Summer Events at Wausau Boys and Girls Club - 06.05.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 06.05.2023