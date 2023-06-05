Authorities release name of victim in June 1 fatal Oneida County crash

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a man who died in a crash on June 1.

Investigators said Michael Fortner of Ontonagon, Mich. died following a rollover accident on Highway 45 in the town of Piehl near Rhinelander.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. north of County Highway C.

The Stella First Responders, Three Lakes Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Three Lakes Police Department, Life Link Medical Flight Services, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

