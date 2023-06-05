Air Quality Advisory in affect, impacting unhealthy and sensitive groups

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If your allergies are flaring up, you’re not alone, but that’s not the only contributor to your respiratory problems. Much of Wisconsin is under an Air Quality Advisory for unhealthy or sensitive groups, but it can impact anyone.

The advisory is due to the smoke coming from the Canadian wildfires which is now drifting into Wisconsin.

“The smoke and haze we’ve experienced here in the last several days is from wildfires in Quebec, Canada that are helped out because of the wind direction being more of a north, northeasterly wind,” said Meteorologist Chad Franzen, NewsChannel 7.

UW Health Pediatric Allergist Eric Schauberger said they’re getting a lot more calls due to respiratory problems.

“Even people who don’t have allergies might be feeling a little bit of the effect of just a lot of just stuff in the air right now,” said Schauberger.

The “stuff” he’s referring to is a variety of factors. There’s local pollution from traffic or mowing your lawn and more UV light from the sun this time of year adds to ozone pollution.

“We also are in the midst right now of tree pollen and the start of grass pollen season so those combination of things are making the air very miserable,” said Schauberger.

It’s not a good combination for many. The size of the particles from the air pollution from wildfires is causing trouble, according to Schauberger.

“The pollution will go down even further down into the lungs. That particle matter tends to be even smaller than the pollen, but you can even feel it in your upper airway as well,” said Schauberger.

Looking at the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring data, you’ll see Taylor County is in the unhealthy red zone.

“There will be some parts of Wisconsin that have a little higher concentration than others. that is because of where Wisconsin is and where that north-easterly wind is kind of budded up to more of a west, southwesterly wind,” Franzen added.

However, the smoke from wildfires is making the air quality unhealthy for everybody.

“We’re primarily concerned about people who have underlying respiratory or cardiopulmonary issues,” said Schauberger.

Schauberger said older adults and children should also be more careful.

Wearing a mask or bandana likely won’t be effective because the particles from the air pollution are so small they could go through it.

Schauberger said the N-95 mask could provide a little more protection.

“It’s especially important to watch out for your child’s health because they may not be able to communicate their symptoms. Staying indoors when air quality is low can help you avoid those health risks,” added Schauberger.

