Handful of repeat winners highlight day two of State Track & Field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - The skies cleared up with plenty of winners across the board in Saturday’s Track and Field State action.

SPASH has two gold medals on the weekend. Now, Bode Erikson pushed from the middle of the pack to gold in the 1600 meter. But it wasn’t just him, Aloyius Franzen takes home fifth, SPASH as a team is hosted the first place trophy as the D1 boys state champs

“It’s been 68 years,” says Erickson. “68 years since we last won, it means the world. In cross country, we’ve had a lot of success, but that doesn’t always translate. Yeah, it’s awesome.”

In D3, Athens’ Aiden Janke became a two-time state champion in shotput yesterday. Today, he adds a discus title to his mantle with a throw of 159 feet. But, that was just the start of Athens’ day. Ryan Peel takes home third in the pole vault after a second place finish last year, Giving Athens another silver in D3, just a year after doing it with a similar group of guys.

“It’s amazing, we all came in here confident in what we had to do to do that,” says Janke. “And we did that to the best of our ability. I’m really proud of our team.”

Speaking of back-to-back medals, Antigo’s Mackenzie Wisbroecker is the person to beat in high jump yet again. The junior winning the event for a second-straight year, but it feels a little different this time around.

“A little different, it’s definitely a bigger weight,” says Wisbroecker. “Just how often, I did it again. I still got one more year to do it again.”

Asssumption’s Bella Thomas laid it all out for the 100 meter dash for her first gold medal, a feat she still can’t believe.

“I don’t know, I’m just all over the place now,” says Thomas. “I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m really happy to be bringing home to Assumption.”

Iola-Scandinavia’s Charlie Vater topped the podium yet again with a win in the 1600 meter. For Vater, being a two-time state champion is quite the feeling.

“Unbelievable, says Vater. “I’ve been wanting to get one for so long and now I have two. It’s just all the hard work is paying off.”

Rosholt’s Sophia Bablitch crossed the finish line after the 3200 meter with a win by just eight seconds. In the D3 4x400 meter relay, Phillips shocked themselves by winning gold by a second in the relay as a team. In the 1600 meter wheelchair, Marathon’s Drake Carlson wins gold for the first time in his career by finishing with a time of 4:38. Chequamegon Autumn Michalski single-handedly lead her school to a share of second place in a D3 girls title.

For full results from today’s meet, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.