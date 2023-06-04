First Alert Weather: Hazy sun due to wildfire smoke, not as hot this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Poor air quality will be a concern on Sunday. Wildfire smoke has moved into the region from eastern Canada and will cause unhealthy breathing conditions for some people. Not as hot to end the weekend but if you are in need of rain, not too much of that is in the forecast with the next cold front dropping through on Monday. Pleasant weather is on tap for mid to late week with seasonable temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine.

Wildfire smoke will cause hazy skies with poor air quality Sunday. (WSAW)

A First Alert for Sunday due to wildfire smoke in the region. Visibility will be reduced, along with a smell of burnt wood will be in the air at times. Those that have health challenges or breathing difficulties may not want to spend too much time outside on Sunday, along with young children and older adults limiting time outdoors as well. Hazy sunshine with a few clouds to end the weekend and rather warm with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Hazy sun and warm to wrap up the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. (WSAW)

The hour-by-hour forecast graphics show the thickness of the wildfire smoke in the region Sunday. Orange and red are where the smoke could be most noticeable.

Hazy with wildfire smoke in the region Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Wildfire smoke causing hazy conditions Sunday afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Hazy Sunday evening with increasing clouds overnight in advance of a cold front dropping south overnight into Monday morning. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The cold front will continue to slide south on Monday with scattered showers and a chance of an afternoon storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front could spark some showers on Monday. (WSAW)

A chance of showers or a storm on Monday. (WSAW)

In the wake of the front clouds will give way to some sunshine for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with readings topping out in the upper 70s Wednesday, mid 70s Thursday. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Next weekend starts out with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. A chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the upper 70s. A fair amount of sun on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Not as hot in the week ahead with highs starting Monday in the 70s to near 80. (WSAW)

