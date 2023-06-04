Farm to Family Program provides fresh produce to families in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Hunger Coalition is partnering with two local farms to help families in need. The Farm to Family Program provides fresh produce to low-income families.

“The idea is that access to fresh local food should be equitable and food is for everybody,” said Ben Lee, the director of community impact at the United Way of Marathon County.

The program began in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, it has nearly doubled in growth.

“It’s a program that’s really grown in demand, especially as food banks have started to be fresh forward, offering people healthier options,” said Kat Becker, the owner of Cattail Organics.

The Marathon County Hunger Coalition is working with Red Door Family Farms and Cattail Organics to distribute 100 produce boxes over the next 25 weeks.

“Knowing that it’s going to people who need a little extra help. I feel like it’s a way that can make them just take that extra step to get where they need to be to make those big changes in their life that could be helpful to feed their kids good food,” said Stacey Botsford, the owner of Red Door Family Farms.

The produce is purchased from the farmers, packed, and sent to a family in need.

“It comes in washed from the farms, and then we pack it, we label it, and then we move it to the distributors, so the people who are going to take that food and get it out to the community,” said Lee.

The Farm to Family Program is also a way to keep the business right here in Marathon County.

“So food bank money that may in the past have gone to a big box store or buying seconds, or buying less perishable items, is now being invested in farms like ourselves,” said Becker.

“What better than food grown by people in Marathon County? Distributed by people that live in Marathon County. Packed by people that work in Marathon County and delivered to people that live in Marathon County,” said Lee.

To volunteer for the Farm to Family Program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.