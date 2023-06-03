Multiple winners across all divisions in day one of State Track & Field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - The brightest and best in Wisconsin all getting a chance to top the track and field podium in La Crosse in day one of state.

SPASH 3200 meter relay team crossed the finish line with absolutely nobody in sight with eight seconds off the state record, with anchor tate Bruckhart leading the way. Girls’ 800 meter produced a thrilling effort by Medford’s Meredith Ricther, who entered the day hoping to make podium. She ends the day with a new PR and a gold medal.

“I was like, well, I can keep this pace and they’re not catching up or anything,” says Richter. “So as we got around that last corner, I was like, “Well, I think this is going to happen.”

Richter’s GNC counterpart and friend Nora Grebman had a PR of her own in the 1600 meter, claiming her third straight title in the race. She says it never gets old getting to run in front of this crowd.

“I love it,” says Gremban. “I love looking up at all the fans, it’s so fun. It makes me so happy and just joyous because, I know this is what I worked for to get a PR on this stage.”

It was a day for personal bests, even new state records. Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski, who also celebrated her birthday, had a PR in the 1600 meter to take gold before setting a new state record in the 800 meter in D3.

”I didn’t even think I got it, but when I did get it, I was like wow,” says Michalski. “Amazing feeling. I’m just so happy. Everything pulled together when it needed too, and it was just awesome. It was such a great run two.”

To the the boys’ side of D3, Charlie Vater put on a show in the 3200 meter moments before a lightning delay. He brought the thunder with a winning time of 9.23.43.

“This means the world to me,” says Vater. “I just wanted it so bad, and I couldn’t believe when I got it,”

On to the field events, Kallie Volk continues her dominance at the state meet. The Three Lakes Senior won her second triple jump title on her final jump. In doing so, besting her sister’s school record.

“It’s been insane,” says Volk. “Really feel the support with them and through them and they really challenged me to be the best that I can and it turns out so everything happens for a reason and I’m just happy to be at that point.”

For the high jump, last year’s runner-up Gresham/Bowler’s Emmitt Kietlinski grabbed that coveted first this year with a winning jump of 6′6″. For the senior, it was well worth the wait.

“Yeah, I’ve been towards the top,” says Kietlinski. “I’ve been second and third and fourth in the past and I’ve looked up to those guys at number one and heard their name as the champion and I thought, ‘oh, I would love to be up there,’ and to be up there this time, I can’t even describe it. It’s so overwhelming.”

In shotput, Athen’s Aiden Janke won last year’s state title with a throw of 54 feet. This time around, a 55 ft throw does it as a new PR. Backing up last year’s title with yet another

“I feel like I maybe had a target on my back this year since I won it last year,” says Janke. I wanted to PR for sure and win it again if I could, and that’s what I did.”

Day two continues tomorrow, for all day one results, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.