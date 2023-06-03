News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues this weekend, some chances of storms

After record highs in some spots on Saturday, the above average temps will persist Sunday. A cold front brings some relief in the new week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a record hot day in Wausau on Saturday as the mercury soared to 92° during the afternoon. A few other locations in the region climbed to the low 90s and close to record levels. Scattered showers and storms winding down early Saturday evening. Sunshine is back on Sunday, quite warm. A cold front is on the way for Monday with chances for showers and perhaps a storm. Great weather is then on tap for the days ahead with seasonable temps for the early to middle part of June.

Wausau had the 3rd 90 degree day of the year on Saturday.
A hot Saturday, which was followed by a few showers and storms in parts of the region during the late afternoon to early evening hours. Hail up to 1″ was reported with strong to severe storms east and northeast of Antigo. Downpours, lightning, and gusty winds with the storms in other spots. The storms will be out of the region by sunset with a partly cloudy sky Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Partly cloudy to clear and mild overnight into Sunday morning.
Great weather for the Dairy Breakfast in Granton on Sunday morning.
Dairy Breakfasts will be in full swing on Sunday, including in Granton and Stratford. Great weather for the morning with sunshine and temps in the 60s to the 70s. Warmer by midday with readings closer to 80 degrees. A very warm, if not hot afternoon, with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs Sunday in the mid 80s to around 90. Record highs could be within striking distance on Sunday afternoon for a couple of spots.

A good pool day on Sunday with lots of sun and hot conditions for the afternoon.
A good amount of sun and only slight chance of a pop up afternoon shower or storm on Sunday.
Record highs might be withing striking distance on Sunday afternoon for a couple locations.
A reprieve from the summer heat is on the way for Monday with a cold front dropping south through the area. Clouds will be more common on Monday with showers and a chance of a storm. No severe storms are anticipated. Highs Monday in the upper 70s.

A cold front could spark showers and a chance of a storm Monday.
A cold front could produce some showers, maybe a storm Monday afternoon.
Delightful weather Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with more sun than clouds and comfortable temperatures. Highs through mid-week will top out in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers or a storm later in the day north. Highs close to 80. Partly sunny next Saturday with daytime temps reaching the mid 70s.

More seasonably high temps are on the way for the days ahead.
