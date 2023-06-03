42nd annual Dairyfest drawing udderly large crowds in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s officially dairy month in Wisconsin and the people in Marshfield are ready to show everyone why it’s nicknamed the “Dairy State.”

Marshfield’s Dairyfest began bright and early with the annual breakfast and the fun continued throughout the rest of the day.

These dairy lovers all said it’s important for Wisconsinites to show their appreciation for all things dairy.

Dairyfest in Marshfield is celebrating 42 years and it keeps growing each year.

“It’s the kickoff to summer. It’s the first big event of the summer. We came when we were kids, so hopefully someday they will bring their kids,” said one mother Kaetlyn Schiferl.

Hunter Offer’s family owns a dairy farm in Auburndale, and events like Dairyfest is a chance for them to showcase their products.

“Dairy is a pretty big deal around here since really Wisconsin is the dairy state. It’s just mainly all around here. It’s really big for us and the other farmers out here,” said Hunter. “This year I brought a goat.”

For some, this was their first time attending, and they were in awe of what was going on at the event.

Two young event-goers said, “It’s very cool!”

And when asked what their favorite part of it all was, “Seeing the fire trucks!”

Dairyfest is about keeping tradition and that includes the food options.

“Melody Garden, which is our locally made homemade ice cream. We usually have the basic flavors vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan. Those are the ones everybody loves. We’ve tried different things throughout the year, but we always come back to the basics.”

Although some unfavorable weather rolled into the area this morning, the event went on without any major setbacks.

If you missed out on the festivities Friday there’s no need to worry, Dairyfest continues Saturday starting with a children’s fishing event at 9 a.m. followed by a parade, disc golf, and a chance to wash all the fun down at the beer garden.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.