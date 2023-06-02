Wausau city pools preparing for opening day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Parks Department has spent months preparing the city’s three public pool for opening day which is Saturday, June 3. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to hit 90 degrees which will be a busy opening day.

Wausau Parks and Recreation coordinator Daniel Schmid said they’re ready as work began as soon as the snow melts.

“We have three full-time staff who deal with the maintenance on the front end, and we hire close to 50 lifeguards and around 30 to 40 cashiers to run concessions and emissions,” said Daniel Schmid, Recreation coordinator for Wausau and Marathon County Parks.

The water capacity of Memorial Pool is 130,000 gallons and filling it is no easy task.

“We have to get the right chemical balance, we have to make sure the filters are working well to make sure the heaters are working well,” said Schmid.

The biggest question this year is will there be enough lifeguards on staff at the pool?

“We’re very lucky to have all our cashiers that decided to move into lifeguarding after their first year working in admissions or concessions, we have a great group of lifeguards that come back every year,” said Schmid.

Lifeguards play a significant role in safety at the pool, and it takes many days of training to get there.

“We do a test-out date in early May. And then we do training all this week. So, we go through, I think, rigorous training sessions and the background for them to prepare them well,” said Schmid.

Although lifeguards are helpful, Schmid says they are not babysitters.

“Our lifeguards are always there to help you. But they’re meant as a backup. And we would prefer that parents watch out for their kids. And we just want everybody to know what their capabilities are and what their some less swimming abilities are,” said Schmid.

In addition to the Memorial Pool on Wausau’s southeast side, there is also the Schulenburg Pool on Summit Drive and the Kaiser Pool on Bridge Street.

All Wausau City pools open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday

