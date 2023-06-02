Portage Co. Rescue Task Force trains for active shooters in real-world scenarios

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County are teamed up Friday in an effort to keep the community safe as the Rescue Task Force held active shooter training at Pacelli Catholic High School in Stevens Point.

There have been over 200 mass shootings in the United States so far this year according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s why first responders in Portage County aren’t hesitant to train their staff for any active shooter incident.

“We spend a lot of time talking about what would happen if we had an active shooter scenario, but today we actually practice what we’ve been preparing for and training for,” said Larry Theiss, principal at Pacelli Catholic High School.

Over 10 departments and 70 staff members met at Pacelli High School for active shooter training.

“Nationally we run into a lot of incidents or where we hear about a lot of them. It’s important that we train and try to get our, at least a little bit of a mindset where if this were to happen with our community, how we going to react. How are we going to be able to work together,” said Lieutenant Joe Johnson, Stevens Point Police Department.

Lt. Johnson added as soon as they get the call of an active shooter threat, police are sent to the scene.

“Local law enforcement are the first to respond, to assess the situation, to see if people are injured or if there is any type of dangers,” said Lt. Johnson.

While police try to stop the shooter, the fire department and emergency medical services are also sent to the scene to provide aid to anyone in need.

“If there are injuries, that’s when we start getting different teams of local law enforcement, fire, and EMS to start treating those injured and evacuating those in the building,” Lt. Johnson added.

Teachers and volunteers learned how first aid and how to react to a mass shooting situation.

“Today we are actually going to be barricading classrooms, securing doors so everything we talked about becomes real,” said Theiss.

Principal Theiss said the training is necessary to keep kids and the community safe.

“The most important is really caring for every kid in our in our classrooms and in our care, and how do we respond in that critical incident to make sure that that response saves lives,” he said.

