Pink Ribbon Open to celebrate 20th year of helping area breast cancer patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 150 golfers will play in the annual Pink Ribbon Open this Monday at Wausau County Club. 2023 will mark the 20th year of the event.

K-Tech President Craig Kersemeier said the event started with the LeRoy Butler Foundation.

“We did a golf outing with him. I was on the committee with a number of guys. It was a national organization and we wanted to keep the money local. So we decided to start our own so all the money would stay locally,” Kersemeier explained.

During the last 20 years, they’ve been able to help more than 160 women who needed financial assistance during their time with breast cancer.

Kersemeier said to ensure that the money says local, women can fill out an application form on K-Tech’s website.

Kersemeier said once the money is distributed to area women they are able to use it however they need to support themselves.

“We had a lady that she had stage IV cancer. And she used the money to take her kids to Disneyland because she said she didn’t know if she’d ever have the chance to ever do that again. And unfortunately, she did pass away. So it was something that she was able to do with the funds. That has always really touched me,” Kersemeier said.

This year, Lynn Dickey and Paul Coffman will be at the Pink Ribbon open to golf.

The tournament is now full. People can still support the Pink Ribbon Open by purchasing a raffle ticket. The drawing is Sunday at Trailside.

During an interview with Sunrise 7 on Friday, he said only about 10 raffle tickets remain. To purchase one, call 715-800-3221.

