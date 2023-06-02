National Trails Day, DNR’s Free Fun Weekend going on this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR wants to invite the public to celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, and the 11th annual DNR Free Fun Weekend on June 3 and 4.

State park admission fees, fishing licenses, and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

Enjoy the 50 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state trails for people of all abilities and activities as well as 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes. The DNR invites Wisconsinites to discover a new favorite park, trail, forest, or recreation area, or to try a new activity during Free Fun Weekend.

Several properties offer dedicated trails for mountain biking, ATVs, or horseback riding, and with over 24,000 acres of state trails, there are plenty of ways and places to explore.

There are several ways to celebrate trails on June 3, including:

Join the DNR and Dane County Parks for a National Trails Day Celebration from 1-4 p.m. at the Capital City State Trail/Lower Yahara Trail Trailhead.

Check out the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s schedule of events . From a backpack shakedown to trail races to hikes, there are events for everyone on Ice Age Trail segments around the state.

Learn about trail building and maintenance at Wildcat Mountain State Park.

Take a guided hike at Point Beach State Forest.

A complete list of events is available on the DNR’s events calendar.

For people looking to get more involved with trails, the DNR offers volunteer opportunities at most state parks, forests, and trails for trail maintenance and stewardship. Current opportunities are posted on the DNR’s website.

Additionally, Wisconsin State Park Friends Groups are always looking for members interested in volunteering their time, services, and support to enhance Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. Find or join a group by visiting the DNR’s Friends Groups webpage.

