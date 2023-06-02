Hilight Zone Podcast: Persevering Through Pain

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2020, Macey Kilty suffered a devastating shoulder injury in the 2020 Olympic Trials. Just two years later, the Stratford native would suffer the same injury while pushing for the Olympic rings once again. Through perseverance and the help of her loved ones, she’s feeling better than ever, with some monster matches looming that could determine her fate for Paris 2024.

Ben Helwig visits with Kilty on her road second road to recovery and why her Wisconsin roots are always fuel for her to keep going.

To subscribe or listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, visit here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.