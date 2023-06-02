First Alert Weather: Staying hot with more chances of storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer heat and humid conditions will remain the story heading into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday afternoon into the early evening, with chances of storms Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will slide south across the region on Monday, providing the best chances of widespread showers or storms. Pleasant weather is on the way for the middle of next week.

Air Quality Advisory in effect until 11 PM for Central & Eastern Wisconsin. (WSAW)

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect until 11 PM for central and eastern parts of the area. This is a level orange, affecting those with breathing challenges, and it is recommended that young children and older adults limit their time outside.

Scattered showers and storms into Friday evening. (WSAW)

Showers and storms becoming more isolated after sunset Friday evening. (WSAW)

Friday was another hot day in Central Wisconsin, while clouds with scattered showers and storms did provide a bit of a respite, along with much-needed rainfall. The amount of rain will vary into early Friday evening. Some locations will have drenching downpours, while other locales might get some brief showers and rumbles of thunder. Any stronger storms into Friday evening could produce gusty winds and small hail. The risk of showers/storms winds down Friday evening, partly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s.

Becoming partly cloudy and still warm tonight into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine, hot, and a bit humid on Saturday. Record highs might be challenged in a few locations during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The record in Wausau Saturday is 90° set back in 2011. There could be a few pop-up showers or storms during the afternoon, especially in the north.

Record highs could be challenged on Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

A chance of showers or storms Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Sunday will again feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

More clouds than sun are on tap for Monday as a cold front is forecast to push south across the area. Showers and storms are expected, however, the risk for severe storms is low. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Hot this weekend then a bit more seasonable for early June next week. (WSAW)

Great June weather is then on the way for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. Sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly sunny next Friday with a chance of showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

