First Alert Weather: Heat on repeat with hit-or-miss afternoon showers
Hot temperatures continue through the upcoming weekend. Chances for pop-up showers or storms will continue over the next few afternoons.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer heat remains on tap Friday through the upcoming weekend. The heat comes with chances for pop-up showers and storms to occur during the afternoons and evenings. Relief from the heat will arrive during the next work week, as temperatures could end up dropping to the 70s.
Despite spotty rain shower Thursday, the region still needs more rain to relief the abnormally dry conditions indicated on our drought monitor.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday with highs warming towards 90 again by the afternoon. Just like the days prior, the afternoons will feature rain chances, though not everyone picking up rain. Spotty rain showers or thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon, which could linger into portions of the evening.
Saturday could end up being the hottest day of the week as highs could heat up to 92° for the afternoon. Plan for mostly sunny skies, slight mugginess, with another chance for an isolated shower or storm to develop in the afternoon or early evening. But like before, precipitation that does occur won’t be observed everywhere. Highs upper 80s Sunday, under mostly sunny skies.
Relief is on the way for next week as a cold front drops south across the area Monday. The front will track in some showers and storms during the morning and lasting into the afternoon. Monday highs in the low to mid-80s. But temperatures will vary across North Central Wisconsin as the front drops.
Warm but cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday thanks to the front. which will rebound our highs to the 70s. Aside from rain chances Monday, the extended forecast indicates a lack of rain for much of next week.
