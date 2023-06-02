News and First Alert Weather App
DOR: Thousands with unclaimed property named in Wisconsin newspapers

money
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Wisconsin have unclaimed cash and other property waiting to be collected. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is trying to let them know by publishing names in newspapers across the state.

One in seven people have unclaimed property, according to the DOR, and the average unclaimed property claim in Wisconsin is $1,225. The names of people are being listed in local newspapers statewide in the hopes they will claim property from the pot of more than $600 million the DOR currently holds.

“This is an exciting time of year for us as we see a precipitous uptick in people finding their name in the paper and contacting us,” DOR Tax Operations Bureau Director Erin Egan said.

The DOR reminds residents that even if they miss their name in the newspaper, they can search on the Unclaimed Property Search page of its website at any time. DOR Secretary Peter Barca said many people don’t even know they have money waiting for them.

“It could be an uncashed paycheck from past employment or an insurance policy payment that didn’t reach them after they moved to a new home,” Barca said. “All they need to do is search and make their claim, and we’ll send them their money.”

The DOR defined unclaimed property as any financial asset that hasn’t had owner activity for a period of one year or more, and the holder of the asset is unable to find the owner.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

