Cycling Without Age orientation for new pilots in Vilas, Oneida counties starts June 7

Cycling without Age
Cycling without Age(WSAW)
By April Pupp
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAW) - Calling all potential pilots! Cycling Without Age orientation for new pilots is next week.

Those who wish to provide bike rides to local seniors and passengers with special needs require an orientation class provided by Cycling Without Age chapters.

One class begins June 7 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. at Northland Pines High School in Eagle River. The other class is June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at ADRC of Oneida County.

It is encouraged for people to bring a helmet, water bottle, closed toed shoes, paper and something to write with and snacks.

To register for the Wednesday class, contact Sue Richmond at 715-479-3625. For the Thursday class contact Joel Gottsacker at 715-369-6170.

