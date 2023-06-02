Construction on East Main Street in Merrill scheduled for June 5-6

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Beginning next week, construction will begin on East Main Street in Merrill.

East Main Street from Stuyvesant Street to Memorial Drive is scheduled to be under construction to seal coat the road starting June 5 and finishing on June 6.

The road will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. Vehicles traveling eastbound on Highway 64 will be directed to South Center Ave to East Main Street at the roundabout.

Merrill Street Department asks residents on this road to use side streets and alleys until the work is completed.

Detour and lane shifts will be up early Monday at 6 a.m. and will be taken down Wednesday at 8 a.m.

East Main Street Merrill Detour (WSAW)

