News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Burned body identified as missing woman

A burned body found Thursday night has been identified as a missing woman. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An Alabama woman’s burned body was found Thursday night after she did not return home from a Facebook Marketplace meetup, according to police.

Birmingham police said 31-year-old Jermiera Ivory Fowler was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Fowler’s burned body was found Thursday.

Authorities said Fowler had been shot to death and then set on fire.

No arrests have been made.

Editor’s note: It was reported earlier that the woman told her family she was going to make a Facebook Marketplace purchase before disappearing. That information has since been retracted as authorities said they no longer believe it’s accurate.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KISS to bring their “End of the Road” tour to Crandon
Two students charged with making terrorist threats at Lakeland Union High School
Stacy Rudolph (age 10 and age-progressed at 23)
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Stacy Rudolph - Mailbox Confessions
Matthew Gesicki, 36
Bond set at $100K for Wausau man facing meth, fentanyl charges
Lawrence Lavergne
Marathon County man sentenced to nine years for meth trafficking, illegal gun possession

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 50 and trapping many others
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keeper convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 3 years in latest extremist sentencing