Annual Dairy breakfast underway in Marshfield
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 42nd annual DairyFest kicked off Friday in Marshfield with Dairy Breakfast.
The breakfast started at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m. It’s held at the Expo Building at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 513 E. 17th St.
Typically, 2,000 people come out to enjoy breakfast, This year’s menu includes a scrambled egg special, hot coffee, white or chocolate milk, and more.
