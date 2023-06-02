News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead in rollover crash on Hwy 45 in Oneida County near Rhinelander

By Sean White
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 60-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident on HWY 45 north of County HWY C in the Town of Piehl after being ejected from the vehicle.

On Thursday, June 1 at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident. It was reported that the male driver of the vehicle was ejected, and was unresponsive but breathing. After medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the man from Ontonagon, MI, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the man’s name is being withheld so that the family can be notified.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is completing the accident report.

The Stella First Responders, Three Lakes Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Three Lakes Police Department, Life Link Medical Flight Services, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

