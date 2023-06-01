U.S. DOJ sues Town of Lac du Flambeau over unresolved road dispute

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Town of Lac du Flambeau as its dispute with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians continues, arguing the town’s roads trespass on tribal land.

In court filings, the DOJ stated it filed to protect land that the United States holds title to through the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the tribe and affected landowners. The lawsuit is seeking relief and damages for the Town of Lac du Flambeau’s, “intentional and unauthorized use and occupancy of land that is part of the town’s road system.”

On Tuesday, the Town of Lac du Flambeau released a statement saying it was currently working with the Tribal Council to come to a resolution. The town added that criticisms about the Tribe and Tribal members on social media have detracted efforts to reach a potential agreement.

Just last week, Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin sent a joint letter to the Tribe, the town, and title companies sharing their frustrations with all the involved parties for failing to make efforts towards a resolution and said, “A lack of action will not help tensions and are a threat to the well-being of the individuals directly involved and the greater community.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.