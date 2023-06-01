News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

U.S. DOJ sues Town of Lac du Flambeau over unresolved road dispute

(DOJ)
By Sean White
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Town of Lac du Flambeau as its dispute with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians continues, arguing the town’s roads trespass on tribal land.

In court filings, the DOJ stated it filed to protect land that the United States holds title to through the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the tribe and affected landowners. The lawsuit is seeking relief and damages for the Town of Lac du Flambeau’s, “intentional and unauthorized use and occupancy of land that is part of the town’s road system.”

On Tuesday, the Town of Lac du Flambeau released a statement saying it was currently working with the Tribal Council to come to a resolution. The town added that criticisms about the Tribe and Tribal members on social media have detracted efforts to reach a potential agreement.

Just last week, Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Tammy Baldwin sent a joint letter to the Tribe, the town, and title companies sharing their frustrations with all the involved parties for failing to make efforts towards a resolution and said, “A lack of action will not help tensions and are a threat to the well-being of the individuals directly involved and the greater community.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Pacelli celebrates after a solo home run by Hannah Trizinski against Almond-Bancroft.
Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups
House fire in Kronenwetter
No one injured in Kronenwetter house fire
Police lights generic
Sheriff’s Office: $120K worth of equipment stolen in Sacramento recently recovered in Lincoln County
Wisconsin DNR free fun weekend
DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’

Latest News

New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New “River” front concert venue being proposed for the City of Wausau
Cycling without Age Marathon County
Cycling Without Age opens for season to get more people out in the fresh air
SentryWorld has been putting flowers on the 16th hole for more than 40 years.
SentryWorld hopes to pollinate good golf with “Flower Hole” at the 16th green
Program allows seniors and people with limited mobility chance to experience outdoors