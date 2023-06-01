Two students charged with making terrorist threats at Lakeland Union High School

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two juvenile male subjects have been identified by the Minocqua Police Department as being responsible and as a result, are facing charges of making a terrorist threat.

Due to the individuals being minors, their names are not being released at this time. The teens also face charges including intimidation, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, obstructing/resisting an officer, and giving false information.

The Minocqua Police Department has concluded its investigation involving the threatening graffiti in the men’s restroom at LUHS.

On May 30 at approximately 3:49 p.m., the Minocqua Police Department was informed of threatening graffiti in the student services men’s restroom of Lakeland Union High School. In concern for the safety of the students and staff at the high school, on May 31, it was decided to cancel school to investigate the incident thoroughly.

On June 1, the investigation continued and there was an increased law enforcement presence at school to ensure the safety of the students and staff on campus. The school administration worked closely with the Minocqua Police Department to resolve this situation. Several interviews were conducted to determine who was responsible for the graffiti.

It is important for everyone to understand these threats are taken very seriously.

The Minocqua Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Woodruff Police Department, LUHS students and parents, school faculty and staff along with our communities, for the hard work and information shared which contributed to the conclusion of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.