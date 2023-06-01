Threatening message at Lakeland Union High School closes school Wednesday, increased security measures for remainder of finals week

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A threatening message left on a restroom stall at Lakeland Union High School on Tuesday afternoon that showed a very unique drawing of a person holding a handgun forced the school to remain closed on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the Minocqua Police Department said they have significantly narrowed down their persons of interest in the investigation, and those people will not be allowed to report to classes until they are cleared by the police department.

The police department has listed several measures that will be implemented for students returning to class on Thursday and Friday for Final Exams.

These measures include all students being subject to searches, metal detectors at entrances, and the only open entrance to the school will be at the north entrance near the principal’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation by the police department and more information will be released as it comes in.

