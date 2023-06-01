Students at John Marshall end the school year on a green note

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - To end the school year, students at John Marshall Elementary had a day full of activities coined, “Sharpen the Saw.”

The name came from Stephen Covey’s book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” which talks about sharpening the body, mind, soul, and overall health.

Throughout the school year, students helped plan this event with their favorite activities such as basketball, soccer, and bracelet making among many others. Students also helped plant trees around the school.

“I think it’s really important that we take time to celebrate our students and all the good things they do throughout the year,” fifth-grade teacher Andy Reiche said.

Students and staff are looking forward to having a similar day and making this somewhat of a tradition in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.