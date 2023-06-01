News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Students at John Marshall end the school year on a green note

The theme for the day was 'Sharpen the Saw' the last habit in Stephen Covey's book "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People"
By April Pupp
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - To end the school year, students at John Marshall Elementary had a day full of activities coined, “Sharpen the Saw.”

The name came from Stephen Covey’s book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” which talks about sharpening the body, mind, soul, and overall health.

Throughout the school year, students helped plan this event with their favorite activities such as basketball, soccer, and bracelet making among many others. Students also helped plant trees around the school.

“I think it’s really important that we take time to celebrate our students and all the good things they do throughout the year,” fifth-grade teacher Andy Reiche said.

Students and staff are looking forward to having a similar day and making this somewhat of a tradition in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Gesicki, 36
Bond set at $100K for Wausau man facing meth, fentanyl charges
A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Police lights generic
Sheriff’s Office: $120K worth of equipment stolen in Sacramento recently recovered in Lincoln County
House fire in Kronenwetter
No one injured in Kronenwetter house fire
Wausau Pride event to be held June 3
Wausau Remixed Show to replace Pride at Night drag show Saturday

Latest News

Lawrence Lavergne
Marathon County man sentenced to nine years for meth trafficking, illegal gun possession
John Marshall Elementary students plan fun activities for last full day of school
TONIGHT at 10: How to support students emotionally
The Storm hold the sectional final plaque after advancing to the state tournament.
Central Wisconsin Storm announces Jana Wimmer as new head coach