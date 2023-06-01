Smoking rates down as vaping is increasing among young adults

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of adults who smoke cigarettes is declining, but the rate of vaping is increasing among younger people.

Nearly 12% of adults in the U.S. reported smoking last year. That’s quite a decrease given that more than 40% of people smoked in the 60s. Fifteen percent of high school students and more than 3% of middle school students say they vape. At one time vaping was thought to be safer than traditional smoking, but doctors say that’s not the case.

“Nicotine can increase rates of mood disorder, mood disorders in young people, and you’re still inhaling lots of toxins, lots of carcinogens,” said Brian Williams, Pediatric Adult Hospitalist, at UW Health.

The percentage of people who vaped was highest among 18 to 25 year olds, followed by adolescents, ages 12 to 17, that’s according to data from The UW Center for Tobacco Research.

For more information on ways to quit smoking or vaping, Click here, or call 1-800-quit-now.

