News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Smoking rates down as vaping is increasing among young adults

Smoking rates among adults are down, but vaping rates are up among young adults.
Smoking rates among adults are down, but vaping rates are up among young adults.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The number of adults who smoke cigarettes is declining, but the rate of vaping is increasing among younger people.

Nearly 12% of adults in the U.S. reported smoking last year. That’s quite a decrease given that more than 40% of people smoked in the 60s. Fifteen percent of high school students and more than 3% of middle school students say they vape. At one time vaping was thought to be safer than traditional smoking, but doctors say that’s not the case.

“Nicotine can increase rates of mood disorder, mood disorders in young people, and you’re still inhaling lots of toxins, lots of carcinogens,” said Brian Williams, Pediatric Adult Hospitalist, at UW Health.

The percentage of people who vaped was highest among 18 to 25 year olds, followed by adolescents, ages 12 to 17, that’s according to data from The UW Center for Tobacco Research.

For more information on ways to quit smoking or vaping, Click here, or call 1-800-quit-now.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Matthew Gesicki, 36
Bond set at $100K for Wausau man facing meth, fentanyl charges
Police lights generic
Sheriff’s Office: $120K worth of equipment stolen in Sacramento recently recovered in Lincoln County
House fire in Kronenwetter
No one injured in Kronenwetter house fire
Pacelli celebrates after a solo home run by Hannah Trizinski against Almond-Bancroft.
Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups

Latest News

Pine wood Durby interview - 06.01.2023
High temperature trend remains above average and hot near the 90s for the next few days, but...
First Alert Weather: Summer heat on repeat, afternoon rain & storm chances
- 7 Things You Need to Know 6-1-23
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday June 1, 2023