Screening is key to catching prostate cancer early

By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death for men in the U.S.

Dr. Anderson Bauer is a Radiation Oncologist at Marshfield Medical Center. He said early detection is essential.

“Get checked. Because I’ve seen in both my professional and family life how much of a difference it can make to get screened and how that saves lives,” he said.

Dr. Bauer treats the men who don’t come to the doctor often enough for prostate screening and testing. He said the best-documented risk factor is family history.

“However, in general, just being a man and getting older is the main risk factor for prostate cancer. and therefore that’s why we recommend all men to get screening,” he said. During testing, doctors can measure how much prostate-specific antigen is present in your blood. They can then catch cancer early. He said systems include frequent urination, pain with urination, blood with urine. Starting at age 50, men should get screened. “There are some people who are at higher risk of prostate cancer where they should consider getting screened as early as 45 or even 40 years old. Depending on their ethnic background and family history,” said Bauer. Dr. Bauer said there’s a debate in the oncology world whether early screening and testing is worth it. He believes it is.

“Every study I’ve seen where they try to cut back on the screening, you see the death rates go up. because you catch cancer late, harder to treat, worse outcomes,” said Dr. Bauer.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

