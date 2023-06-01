New “River” front concert venue being proposed for the City of Wausau

News and First Alert Weather App
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new concert venue may be built in the riverfront district in Wausau. “The River” is a 58,000-square-foot project being proposed to the city that has the potential to bring in 250,000 people and $53 million annually.

The River concert venue is still in its very early phases. So early that the co-owners of VY Properties, LLC are still looking for a location.

While they still look for a place to put the venue, it would fill a void in the entertainment industry in central Wisconsin.

“One key thing that we discovered that every report focuses on is the lack of nightlife, the lack of entertainment, specifically concerts, festivals, and events,” said Joe Ellis, co-owner of VY Properties.

The co-owners of VY Properties suggested building a regional venue to bring different performing artists to Wausau year-round.

”The River will be a facility that will open the door to artists and tours which have, until now, passed right through central Wisconsin on their travels between larger markets like Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis,” Ellis added.

Those in charge of the planning for this new place hope that even though international superstars may not come, there will still be some acts that you might recognize.

“To be able to see some up-and-coming artists that are really starting to take the nation by storm and then some legacy acts who are just a few years off the height of their fame,” said Tim White, executive director of Visit Wausau.

The River will also have some amenities to bring in more people which will potentially include a new restaurant, bar, retail shops, and commercial space according to VY Properties Co-Owner Anna Herman.

First things first though, a location needs to be determined.

”Our focus has been downtown in the riverfront development district. These venues do the best and it has the most high level of economic impact for the area,” said Ellis.

“If it ends up being on the river, it’ll just be another great asset for our riverwalk and greater Wausau area,” White added.

The River concert facility is on the economic development agenda for the City of Wausau on June 6.

The co-owners proposing the property said if everything goes as planned, they will begin construction in the fall of this year, and be open by 2024.

