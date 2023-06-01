Mosinee, Marathon and Pacelii baseball advance to sectionals

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school baseball postseason rolled on Wednesday as regional championships were on the line. Games in D2, D3, and D4 all gave teams a shot at advancing to the sectional round and with it, one step closer to state.

Beginning in D2, top-seed Mosinee matched up with four-seed Abbotsford/Colby. Mosinee turned in a complete performance as they advanced with an 11-1 win. On the mound, Garrett Schupe was lights out, allowing just one run in six innings while piling up nine strikeouts. Mosinee advances to sectionals where they’ll face three-seed West Salem on Tuesday in Altoona.

On the D3 level, it was a Marawood South rubber match as one-seed Marathon met four-seed Stratford for the third time this season. The game came down to one huge swing of the back, courtesy of Grant Warren. His two-run double in the fifth provided all the scoring in the game as the Red Raiders rode their pitching the rest of the way to win 2-0. Marathon will face Mondovi in the sectional semifinals Tuesday at Cumberland.

Finally, in D4, Pacelli won a similarly tight ball game, topping Gibraltar/Washington Island 2-0 to advance. Peyton Flees delivered a second-inning RBI to give Pacelli an early lead and one of their two runs. On the mound, Brock Birrenkott shouldered the load, bringing up ten batters and earning the shutout. The two-seeded Cardinals now move on to face five-seed Iola-Scandinavia. Their sectional semifinal will be played Tuesday afternoon in Athens.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.