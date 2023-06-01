Marathon County man sentenced to nine years for meth trafficking, illegal gun possession

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A man that leaped from a second-story window at a Rothschild hotel during a drug investigation was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday.

Lawrence Lavergne, 41, of Rothschild was sentenced to nine years in prison for distributing five or more grams of meth and possessing a firearm as a felon. The prison term will be followed by eight years of supervised release. Lavergne pleaded guilty to these charges on February 14.

On February 21, 2022, Lavergne sold 24 grams of meth to a confidential informant in a hotel room in Rothschild.

Later that day, Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant at the same hotel room. When officers announced themselves at the door, Lavergne leaped out of the second-story hotel room window. He was taken into custody and had over $7,000 in cash on him, including $500 in prerecorded buy money from the previous drug deal that day. A total of 233 grams of meth were located in the hotel room along with drug trafficking items.

The day after Lavergne’s arrest, a woman called the police to report that there were two firearms at her house in Antigo that she believed belonged to Lavergne. Officers responded and located two 9mm handguns, two loaded magazines, and a container with 9mm ammunition. Lavergne’s DNA was found on both handguns. Lavergne was legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition based on multiple prior felony convictions. Lavergne pleaded guilty to the gun charges.

At the time of these events, Lavergne was on state-extended supervision in three separate cases including a case involving drug trafficking and another case involving possessing a firearm as a felon. Lavergne’s supervision has since been revoked in those cases and he has been re-confined in state prison with an anticipated release date of July 16. Judge Conley ordered that Lavergne’s 9-year federal sentence start today and run concurrently with the remainder of his state sentences.

At sentencing, Judge Conley told Lavergne that nothing seemed to have changed since his last federal sentence back in 2011, and that his conduct now seemed to be worse. The judge noted Lavergne had four state felony convictions since his prior federal offense.

The charges against Lavergne were the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprised of investigators from the FBI, Wisconsin State Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Everest Metro Police Department, Wausau Police Department, and Wisconsin National Guard Counter Drug Program. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Anderson, Corey Stephan, and Daniel Humble prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.