Local dog rescue non-profit helping veterans by providing support animals

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Little Charlotte’s Rescue in Stevens Point is stepping up to help veterans struggling with PTSD by connecting them with a companion animal without the adoption fees.

Army veteran Greg Walker and his newest “battle buddy” Rowdy have been a team since last summer, but it’s not the first time he’s had an emotional support animal.

“I’ve had therapy animals for my PTSD for a long time,” said Walker.

It’s been almost 50 years since Greg’s first year of service in the Army, but the toll of his service is still being felt today.

Some of his friends didn’t return home and the stress of combat often leads to PTSD and emotional stress.

“He [Rowdy] helps with my depression and keeps me busy, he’s like family,” Walker added.

Originally from Texas, Greg was gifted Rowdy last year from Little Charlotte’s Rescue who gladly transported him in from Texas.

“We’re so happy that we are able to make a difference in just one person’s life,” said Teri Roeseler, secretary of the board of directors, Little Charlotte’s Rescue.

“It’s a big blessing. It has given me peace of mind — something to do and something to take care of,” said Walker. “It helps out a lot, it helps me focus and have something to care about its means a lot to me.”

The Stevens Point non-profit has given half a dozen emotional support dogs to veterans in central Wisconsin since it was established in 2022.

“It’s a win-win, these dogs are finding homes and the veterans are finding companionship so that couldn’t make us happier,” added Roeseler.

