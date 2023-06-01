LIFE Report highlights success and areas of improvement in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new report is highlighting the success and areas of improvement in Marathon County. The Local Indicators for Excellence, or LIFE Report, is a data-driven depiction of the quality of life in the county.

The LIFE Report mentions mental health, substance misuse, child care, and public transportation as four categories the county can work on.

“What the report is intended to do is look at success and progress in terms of service provision and the quality of life here. Also looks at calls to action in areas we should address,” said Jeff Sargent, executive director of the United Way of Marathon County.

One of the county’s issues is substance abuse.

“Substance misuse has been a decades-long issue and it continues to rise up as a priority because it impacts all of us,” said Jenna Flynn, a public health educator for the Marathon County Health Department.

The report said an increase in the distribution and use of meth, heroin, and fentanyl is leading to increased overdose deaths. But there is help out there.

“The cool thing about our community is that there are a lot of really great resources out there. Sometimes it’s just helping figure out where to go and how to access them,” said Flynn.

Public transportation is another community issue the life report mentioned.

“The current availability of public transportation in the city of Wausau is fairly limited,” said Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, transit director for MetroRide. “At this time we really don’t offer a lot of night and weekend services.”

According to a public survey, 82% of non-Wausau residents want their community to support transit in the surrounding communities.

“The other area we would need to expand in as well as outside the city limits. Currently, we are limited to operating only within the city limits. By state law, we need an agreement with neighboring municipalities to expand,” said Rosenbloom- Jones.

The purpose of the report is to create change through community conversation and partnerships.

“All of us have to work together on all of these issues. They’re all significant and they’re all interconnected, interrelated in a way so it takes all of us it gets involved,” said Sargent.

To view the LIFE Report click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.