News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

LIFE Report highlights success and areas of improvement in Marathon County

LIFE Report
LIFE Report(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new report is highlighting the success and areas of improvement in Marathon County. The Local Indicators for Excellence, or LIFE Report, is a data-driven depiction of the quality of life in the county.

The LIFE Report mentions mental health, substance misuse, child care, and public transportation as four categories the county can work on.

“What the report is intended to do is look at success and progress in terms of service provision and the quality of life here. Also looks at calls to action in areas we should address,” said Jeff Sargent, executive director of the United Way of Marathon County.

One of the county’s issues is substance abuse.

“Substance misuse has been a decades-long issue and it continues to rise up as a priority because it impacts all of us,” said Jenna Flynn, a public health educator for the Marathon County Health Department.

The report said an increase in the distribution and use of meth, heroin, and fentanyl is leading to increased overdose deaths. But there is help out there.

“The cool thing about our community is that there are a lot of really great resources out there. Sometimes it’s just helping figure out where to go and how to access them,” said Flynn.

Public transportation is another community issue the life report mentioned.

“The current availability of public transportation in the city of Wausau is fairly limited,” said Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, transit director for MetroRide. “At this time we really don’t offer a lot of night and weekend services.”

According to a public survey, 82% of non-Wausau residents want their community to support transit in the surrounding communities.

“The other area we would need to expand in as well as outside the city limits. Currently, we are limited to operating only within the city limits. By state law, we need an agreement with neighboring municipalities to expand,” said Rosenbloom- Jones.

The purpose of the report is to create change through community conversation and partnerships.

“All of us have to work together on all of these issues. They’re all significant and they’re all interconnected, interrelated in a way so it takes all of us it gets involved,” said Sargent.

To view the LIFE Report click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Gesicki, 36
Bond set at $100K for Wausau man facing meth, fentanyl charges
A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Police lights generic
Sheriff’s Office: $120K worth of equipment stolen in Sacramento recently recovered in Lincoln County
House fire in Kronenwetter
No one injured in Kronenwetter house fire
KISS to bring their “End of the Road” tour to Crandon

Latest News

Two students charged with making terrorist threats at Lakeland Union High School
How you can help children develop life skills
Taylor County father continues searching for daughter missing for nearly 23 years
United Way's LIFE Report reveals successes, areas to improve on in Marathon County