KISS to bring their “End of the Road” tour to Crandon

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the most successful groups in rock history, KISS, has announced it will be performing later this year in Crandon.

On the band’s website, KISS will do a show for their “End of the Road” tour at the Crandon International Raceway on September 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9.

The band added three additional stops mid-tour including Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio to pair with Crandon. Other stops on this tour have included Berlin, Germany, London, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

