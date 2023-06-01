News and First Alert Weather App
KISS to bring their “End of the Road” tour to Crandon

The legendary band will perform September 1 at Crandon International Raceway
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the most successful groups in rock history, KISS, has announced it will be performing later this year in Crandon.

On the band’s website, KISS will do a show for their “End of the Road” tour at the Crandon International Raceway on September 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9.

The band added three additional stops mid-tour including Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio to pair with Crandon. Other stops on this tour have included Berlin, Germany, London, Detroit, and Los Angeles.

For more information on the current tour and to purchase tickets, click here.

