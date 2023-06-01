News and First Alert Weather App
June dairy breakfasts give people the opportunity to connect with agriculture

(WMTV)
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - June is Dairy Month. And the designation encourages families to honor the farmers that contribute so much to the state. But it’s also a chance to get out and visit some of our area farmers.

One way to do that is by visiting a farm if they’re hosting a dairy breakfast. Heather Schlesser is a dairy agent at the Marathon County UW- Extension.

She said a lot of work goes into planning a dairy breakfast.

“So the committee will initially look for a farm throughout the county in order to host. And the farm has to be large enough to have parking-- a field that can withstand that parking pressure. But then there’s more than that. You have to get all the food. So there’s getting the sausages. There’s getting the eggs in. We’ve had an egg shortage. So getting the eggs for the quantity that you need is also important. But also there are people that have to cook it. So getting the volunteers to help cook it and take the tickets,” she explained.

She said dairy breakfast gives people the chance to connect with farms and farmers because a lot of people have never been to a farm.

“We’re so far removed from agriculture these days. So getting that experience on the farm is pretty much the main takeaway. Seeing the animals and seeing the crops,” she explained.

She also said visiting farms gives people a better understanding of how well the animals are cared for.

“These animals, even though their work animals, they’re like pets to them. And they’re really are family.”

If you are unable to make it to dairy breakfast, Schlesser said supporting farmers by buying local products helps tremendously.

June Dairy Breakfasts
June Dairy Breakfasts(WSAW)

