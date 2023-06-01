First Alert Weather: Summer heat on repeat, afternoon rain & storm chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Very little changes in our high temperature trend. Highs remaining near the 90s through the end of the week with mugginess increasing Thursday and Friday. Pop up showers and storms during the afternoon or evening hours Thursday and Friday. Another shot for spotty precipitation Saturday.

High temperature trend remains above average and hot near the 90s for the next few days, but then temperatures fall next week into the 70s (WSAW)

Chance for rain increase Thursday and Friday afternoons (WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies to start Thursday morning off. Temperatures warming once again towards the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. Highs Thursday could end up being record-breaking or nearing the current record for June 1st. As temperatures warm throughout the day, heat will rise into the atmosphere creating some clouds for the afternoon hours. Dew points will be a smidge higher during the afternoon, sitting around the mid-60s which will allow for slightly muggier weather conditions Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with some clouds increasing during the afternoon (WSAW)

Isolated to scattered showers will start popping up Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

Additionally, diurnally driven showers and thunderstorms could pop up over North Central Wisconsin. Chances higher for precipitation to occur after 2 PM Thursday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, which could produce some brief downpours and possibly some small hail. However, no severe storms are expected.

Pop up showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening for some in NC Wisconsin (WSAW)

Much of the same weather conditions expected Friday. High temperatures likely remaining near the upper 80s, possibly warming again to the low 90s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the day. Precipitation chances will pop up again during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see precipitation, but those who do, could see a brief isolated thunderstorm.

Scattered thunderstorms could arrive Friday afternoon (WSAW)

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms continue Friday evening for some (WSAW)

With high temperatures above normal over the next few days and dew points creating some muggy conditions, heat index values could be a few degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the days ahead, and take frequent breaks indoors to cool off.

Staying slightly muggy over the next few days as dew points jump to the 60s (WSAW)

Temperatures could end up remaining in the upper 80s or low 90s for the upcoming weekend before a cool down arrives for the next work week, which could drop highs some days down to the 70s. A stray shower could occur Saturday afternoon, although, just like the prior days, not everyone will encounter precipitation. Much of the region may end up staying dry throughout the entire weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.