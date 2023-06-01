Central Wisconsin Storm announces Jana Wimmer as new head coach

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team has announced Jana Wimmer as their new head coach, replacing Jacque du Vair who resigned in March.

According to an email from D.C. Everest, Wimmer coached the Storm from 2009-2015 as an assistant until 2012, and then a head coach from 2012-2015. She led the Storm to a 66-14-3 record in three seasons with state tournament appearances in all three seasons.

The Storm is a Central Wisconsin co-op consisting of athletes from D.C. Everest, Wausau West, Wausau East, Marathon, Mosinee and Merrill.

