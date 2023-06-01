News and First Alert Weather App
Big third inning leads Woodchucks past Lakeshore

Wausau topped the Chinooks 11-5 Wednesday night, thanks to a seven-run third.
By Wausau Woodchucks
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The bats were on fire Wednesday night at Athletic Park for the Woodchucks, as they were able to cruise to an 11-5 win over Lakeshore.

After two innings, it looked like it could be a pitcher’s duel, as the game was notched up at one a piece. Wausau (2-1) then turned on the burners, scoring seven runs in the third and going up 8-1. To start the third inning seven-run scoring barrage, Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) hit the first Woodchuck home run of the summer, a two-run blast to right field. The whole entire lineup of Woodchucks would see an at-bat in the inning, and four of them would record a hit.

There would be no more scoring until the sixth when the Wausau lead started to diminish as Lakeshore (1-2) closed the gap to just four runs. This is when arguably the biggest out of the game occurred, as bases were loaded and the tying run stepped up to the plate. Pitcher Andalo Santangelo (Towson) would force a groundout, and Wausau would escape out of the jam.

Wausau would add three of their own in the bottom of the sixth to retain the seven-run lead.

Lakeshore would score a fifth run in the eighth, but the damage was already done. Wausau would go on to win 11-5.

Wausau plays host to Lakeshore once again Thursday. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

