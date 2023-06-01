American Legion softball set to swing away on innaugural season in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time, Wisconsin has sanctioned American Legion Girls Softball, with their inaugural season beginning this summer. Wausau Post 10 has been fully committed to this great opportunity for its Wausau Girls Softball Players and will be sponsoring a team this season.

They are going to celebrate the start of this historic season on June 13 at 7 p.m. at Sunny Vale Softball Complex in Wausau.

American Legion Baseball began in 1925 and has been a nationally renowned program for decades. Wausau American Legion Post 10 has long sponsored a team and has built a successful program that has won several state championships.

Organizers are proud to announce the formation of the “Post 10 Patriots” softball team that will take to the field in June. With the same options as the baseball program, the roster is open to girls’ softball players from Wausau East, Wausau West, and Newman Catholic High Schools.

Post 10 will host six teams from central Wisconsin in the grand “Kick-Off” event. There will be an opening ceremony with guest speakers, team and coach introductions, veterans’ honors, a color guard presentation, the playing of our national anthem, and the throwing of a ceremonial first pitch.

Once the ceremony concludes, the six teams will take to the fields to play the first Wisconsin American Legion Girls Softball games in state history.

You can find updates on the team throughout the season on their Facebook Page at Post 10 Patriots Softball.

Any questions or inquiries for more information can be directed to Post 10′s Commander-Elect Tony Nardi at tnardi17@aol.com or call 715-432-6157.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.