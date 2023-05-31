Wisconsin Rapids middle schoolers raise $1,000 for local cancer patients

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from the Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School hosted a variety of fundraisers to help deliver a $1,000 donation to area cancer patients.

The fundraisers included a penny war, a carnival, and lunchtime games. The students who organized and participated in the fundraisers gave their free time to plan, coordinate, and staff the activities.

On May 9, Ms. Abby Kreisa and some of her students who were instrumental in the efforts delivered the donation to Aspirus Riverview Foundation’s Cancer Patient Fund. The fund helps local patients with financial needs they may experience while receiving their cancer treatment at Aspirus Cancer Center-Wisconsin Rapids.

Aspirus Riverview Foundation strives to support community-based efforts that align with improving the community’s greatest health and wellness needs.

For more information, visit aspirus.org/aspirus-riverview-foundation or call the foundation office at 715-421-7488.

