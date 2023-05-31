News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Rapids middle schoolers raise $1,000 for local cancer patients

WRAMS Student Donation
WRAMS Student Donation(WRAMS)
By Sean White
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Students from the Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School hosted a variety of fundraisers to help deliver a $1,000 donation to area cancer patients.

The fundraisers included a penny war, a carnival, and lunchtime games. The students who organized and participated in the fundraisers gave their free time to plan, coordinate, and staff the activities.

On May 9, Ms. Abby Kreisa and some of her students who were instrumental in the efforts delivered the donation to Aspirus Riverview Foundation’s Cancer Patient Fund. The fund helps local patients with financial needs they may experience while receiving their cancer treatment at Aspirus Cancer Center-Wisconsin Rapids.

Aspirus Riverview Foundation strives to support community-based efforts that align with improving the community’s greatest health and wellness needs.

For more information, visit aspirus.org/aspirus-riverview-foundation or call the foundation office at 715-421-7488.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Pacelli celebrates after a solo home run by Hannah Trizinski against Almond-Bancroft.
Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups
Wisconsin DNR free fun weekend
DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
According to Finance Buzz CWA is the 19th most expensive regional airport.
Regional airport prices continue to soar as more flights are grounded

Latest News

Wausau Pride event to be held June 3
Wausau Remixed Show to replace Pride at Night drag show Saturday
Near record highs this week with heat index values around the low to mid-90s
First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues, increasing mugginess, spotty rain & storm chances
Testing your private water well for bacteria
Free water testing, possible $1,500 reimbursement for private well users in Portage Co.
Matthew Gesicki, 36
Bond set at $100K for Wausau man facing meth, fentanyl charges