News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

What to expect at Taylor Schabusiness’ motions hearing

The judge will consider a number of motions, including an uncommon request to exclude prosecutors from jury selection
By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness will be back in a Brown County courtroom Wednesday morning.

Schabusiness is charged with the gruesome murder of Shad Thyrion, whose dismembered body was partially found in his mother’s Green Bay home in February 2022.

She’s pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity defense.

We could hear the State’s response to a motion to dismiss the charge of third-degree sexual assault, which prosecutors say is for what Schabusiness allegedly did to Thyrion after he died.

The defense is also asking the judge to consider a motion to prohibit the prosecution from participating in jury selection, which both sides typically do. The judge said he’s never considered a motion like that before and acknowledged he isn’t likely to order that.

At the last motions hearing earlier this month, the judge denied a request to reduce Schabusiness’s $2 million bond.

The court process has been lengthy due to multiple competency hearings and mental evaluations. This past February she lunged at her attorney in the courtroom. That attorney asked to be removed from her case.

Her new lawyer asked for a venue change, saying it would be impossible for her to get a fair trial. That motion was also denied.

Schabusiness’s trial is scheduled to start at the end of July.

The motions hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. This report will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Wisconsin DNR free fun weekend
DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’
Pacelli celebrates after a solo home run by Hannah Trizinski against Almond-Bancroft.
Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
According to Finance Buzz CWA is the 19th most expensive regional airport.
Regional airport prices continue to soar as more flights are grounded

Latest News

42nd annual DairyFest begins Thursday in Marshfield
Inventory shortages for homes in Wausau
Seller’s market causing inventory shortages in Wausau
Near record highs this week with heat index values around the low to mid-90s
First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues, increasing mugginess, spotty rain & storm chances
Run for Their Lives with Marathon Co. Humane Society interview - 05.31.2023