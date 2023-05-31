News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Pride at Night headliner Anetra cancels due to illness

Wausau Pride event to be held June 3
Wausau Pride event to be held June 3(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Pride at Night has been canceled due headliner Anetra’s cancelation.

According to an update on the Wausau River District’s website, the American drag performer and contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race has canceled due to illness.

People who purchased tickets can request a refund in person at The Grand’s Ticket Office at 401 N. Fourth St. or by phone 715-842-0988.

Family Pride Fest will still take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. This free event invites the whole family to downtown Wausau. Kids can take advantage of the activities provided by local non-profits, along with bounce houses and live entertainment. Attendees can also grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks.

Wausau Pride is an event committee under the Wausau River District umbrella. The committee will be formed into a separate non-profit in 2025 with the assistance of the main street program. All proceeds from this year’s event go directly to funding next year’s events.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Pacelli celebrates after a solo home run by Hannah Trizinski against Almond-Bancroft.
Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups
Wisconsin DNR free fun weekend
DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
According to Finance Buzz CWA is the 19th most expensive regional airport.
Regional airport prices continue to soar as more flights are grounded

Latest News

New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
Economic Development Committee to discuss new concert venue proposal
Umbrellas go up over Third Street on May 31
Portion of Third Street in Wausau closed Wednesday for installation of umbrella display
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
Annual 'Run For Their Lives' 5k
Registration still open for 5K benefiting Humane Society of Marathon County