Wausau Pride at Night headliner Anetra cancels due to illness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Pride at Night has been canceled due headliner Anetra’s cancelation.

According to an update on the Wausau River District’s website, the American drag performer and contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race has canceled due to illness.

People who purchased tickets can request a refund in person at The Grand’s Ticket Office at 401 N. Fourth St. or by phone 715-842-0988.

Family Pride Fest will still take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. This free event invites the whole family to downtown Wausau. Kids can take advantage of the activities provided by local non-profits, along with bounce houses and live entertainment. Attendees can also grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks.

Wausau Pride is an event committee under the Wausau River District umbrella. The committee will be formed into a separate non-profit in 2025 with the assistance of the main street program. All proceeds from this year’s event go directly to funding next year’s events.

