Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups

By Noah Manderfeld and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Sectionals are here with high school sports, with many area teams now one win away from punching their ticket to state in Madison.

In D5, Pacelli and Assumption dominated their oppositions. The Cardinals took down Almond-Bancroft with a 15-1 win, while the Royals blanked Columbus 14-0. Newman knocked off top seed Laona-Wabeno with a 13-7 win, while Stratford escaped Auburndale with a 10-8 victory. While those schools dominated, Athens was on the wrong end of a shutout, taken down 10-0 to McDonnell Central.

In D4, Iola-Scandinavia took down Bonduel 9-6. In D3, like, Columbus, Amherst failed to touch home, getting shut out 4-0 by Peshtigo. In D2, Medford’s season comes to an end with a tough 2-1 defeat to New London in 11 innings. In D1, the Evergreens were shutout in a low-scoring affair, falling 3-0 to Superior.

Of today’s winning squads from our area, it’ll be Newman vs. Pacelli, SPASH vs Superior, Iola-Scandinavia vs. Algoma, Assumption vs. Seneca, and Stratford vs. Blair-Taylor will round up Sectional Championship matchups. All games will be played on Thursday, June 1st.

