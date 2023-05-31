Sheriff’s Office: $120K worth of equipment stolen in Sacramento recently recovered in Lincoln County

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said $120,000 worth of stolen equipment has been recovered near Tomahawk.

The majority of the items recovered were believed to have been stolen from Sacramento, California.

Investigators said on May 19 Sacramento Police Department Detectives tracked down leads which led them to Lincoln County. A search warrant was obtained on May 30 for a home in the town of Bradley.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover all of the stolen property along with additional stolen property.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects and have yet to say specifically what was recovered.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to follow this developing story

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.