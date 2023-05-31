News and First Alert Weather App
Registration still open for 5K benefiting Humane Society of Marathon County

The 5K run begins at 8:30 a.m. on June 3 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Rib Mountain
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday, June 3 is your chance to help pets looking for homes in Marathon County.

Run for their lives is an annual 5-K that benefits the Humane Society of Marathon County. Lisa Leitermann is the humane society’s executive director. She said the Run for their Lives is one of three fundraising events they host.

Unlike most 5-K, participants are encouraged to bring their dogs.

“We want to see your dogs, more points, gold stars! If you adopted them, then we get to see them again,” said Leitermann.

The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. on June 3 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Rib Mountain. Or people can chart out their own neighborhood 5K route, and use their preferred timing method on race day.

People have until midnight on May 31 to register online. Click here to register.

People can also register in person on race day.

