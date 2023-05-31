News and First Alert Weather App
Portion of Third Street in Wausau closed Wednesday for installation of umbrella display

Umbrellas go up over Third Street on May 31
Umbrellas go up over Third Street on May 31(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The iconic umbrellas in downtown Wausau will be installed Wednesday.

That portion of Third Street will remain closed while city crews remove the lights and install the overhead umbrella display. It’s located between Washington and Jefferson Streets. Installation is expected to wrap up by 2 p.m.

The umbrellas remain over Third Street until it’s time to take them down in the fall.

About 250 umbrellas make up the display.

The idea was started in 2015 by Compass Properties General Manager Mark Craig. He found a similar display at an art festival in Portugal and brought the idea to Wausau.

That year John and Patty Noel and Compass Properties purchased the umbrellas to beautify downtown.

