News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases.

In a 6-3 ruling, the high court said the two bans are unconstitutional because they require a “medical emergency” before a doctor can perform an abortion. The court said this language conflicts with a previous ruling it issued in March. That ruling found the Oklahoma Constitution provides an “inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.”

The laws struck down Wednesday both included a civil-enforcement mechanism that allowed citizens to sue someone who either performed or helped someone perform an abortion.

“Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement. “Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Pacelli celebrates after a solo home run by Hannah Trizinski against Almond-Bancroft.
Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups
Wisconsin DNR free fun weekend
DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
According to Finance Buzz CWA is the 19th most expensive regional airport.
Regional airport prices continue to soar as more flights are grounded

Latest News

New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
Economic Development Committee to discuss new concert venue proposal
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water
Wausau Pride event to be held June 3
Wausau Pride at Night headliner Anetra cancels due to illness
Federal safety official talks about automatic braking